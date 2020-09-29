Fashion Bombshell of the Day: AK from St. Louis

It’s Tuesday Bombshells and Bombers, so you know what that means right? We have our Fashion Bombshell of the Day for Tuesday Sepetember 29, 2020! Today’s fashion bombshell of the day goes to AK @akbrownstl from St. Louis. Scroll down to check her out!

AK writes, “My style is versatile with a hint of street-style and very confident.”

“As a plus sized woman I try to show people that you don’t have to be the “perfect” size to be fashionable,” she continued.

What do you think of this Bombshells style? Comment below and tell me what you think! Sashay over to AK Instagram @akbrownstl to check out more of her bomb looks.

Send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.