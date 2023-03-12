Tonight, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood’s biggest names, newcomers, and filmmakers gather to honor the best performances of the past year. While we wait with bated breath on which talented queen will snatch up the Best Actress category or which box office success will take home the coveted Best Picture title, the red carpet is open for business!

Stay up-to-date on what your favorite actors and actresses wore with Fashion Bomb Daily. Check back here throughout the night to get all the style details you’re dying for.

Jenny Slate in Thom Browne

Photo: Getty Images

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Janelle Monae in Custom Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna in Alaïa

Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Paul Mescal in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield in Fendi

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Hudson in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Lanvin

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Blunt in Valentino

Photo: Getty

Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Custom Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Halle Berry in Tamara Ralph

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Christian Dior Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Chanel Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Photo: Getty Images

Questlove

Photo: Getty Images

James Hong

Photo: Getty Images

Jay Ellis in Fendi

Photo: Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver in Givenchy

Photo: Getty Images

Allison Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Custom Armani Privé

Photo: Getty Images

Austin Butler in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Tems in Lever Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Ava Duvernay in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Brendan Fraser in Giorgio Armani

Photo: Getty Images

Danai Gurira in Jason Wu

Photo: Getty Images

Angela Bassett in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Greg Tarzan Davis

Photo: Getty Images

Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad

Photo: Getty Images

Ana DeArmas in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Riz Ahmed in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Florence Pugh in Valentino Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab

Photo: Getty Images

Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana in Fendi

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Debose in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr in Adeam

Photo: Getty Images

Hong Chau in Custom Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Malala in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow in Armani Privé

Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Danny Ramirez in Dior

Photo: Getty Images

Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Alberta Ferretti

Photo: Getty Images

Fan Bing Bing in Tony Ward

Photo: Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens in Vintage Chanel

Photo: Getty Images