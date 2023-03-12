Tonight, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood’s biggest names, newcomers, and filmmakers gather to honor the best performances of the past year. While we wait with bated breath on which talented queen will snatch up the Best Actress category or which box office success will take home the coveted Best Picture title, the red carpet is open for business!
Stay up-to-date on what your favorite actors and actresses wore with Fashion Bomb Daily. Check back here throughout the night to get all the style details you’re dying for.