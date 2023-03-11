Hey Bombshells! Meet Linda, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day, check her out below.

Her style is classy and timeless. This Bombshell uses textures and shapes to define her looks rather than patterns and prints.

She usually rocks colors monochromatically, keeping things simple yet striking.

What are your thoughts on her style? Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. For your chance to be featured, send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com.