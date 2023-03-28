Last night at L.A’s Dolby Theatre, iHeartRadio celebrated the music and artists heard throughout the year across all iHeartMedia stations. Artists such as Wiz Kid, SZA, and Taylor Swift collected awards, while newcomers like Ice Spice and Coco Jones made their iHeartRadio Awards debuts.
It was a red carpet walk for acclaimed musical artists before the chromatic heart-shaped trophies were handed out. The iHeartRadio carpet leans more casually in comparison to the major music red carpets like the Grammys. Regardless, a variety of looks graced the carpet, from Coco Jones’ cut-out PatBo gown to Doja Cat’s floor-length fur. Scroll to get the deets on what your favorite artist wore.