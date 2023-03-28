Last night at L.A’s Dolby Theatre, iHeartRadio celebrated the music and artists heard throughout the year across all iHeartMedia stations. Artists such as Wiz Kid, SZA, and Taylor Swift collected awards, while newcomers like Ice Spice and Coco Jones made their iHeartRadio Awards debuts.

It was a red carpet walk for acclaimed musical artists before the chromatic heart-shaped trophies were handed out. The iHeartRadio carpet leans more casually in comparison to the major music red carpets like the Grammys. Regardless, a variety of looks graced the carpet, from Coco Jones’ cut-out PatBo gown to Doja Cat’s floor-length fur. Scroll to get the deets on what your favorite artist wore.

Ice Spice in Jean Paul Gaultier and Amina Muaddi accessories

Photo: Getty Images

Latto in Rick Owens

Photo: Getty Images

Coco Jones in PatBo

Photo: Getty Images

Madison Beer in Paco Rabanne

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger in Nué

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum in Julien Macdonald

Photo: Getty Images

Pink in Robert Wun

Photo: Getty Images

Becky G in Julien Macdonald

Photo: Getty Images

Muni Long

Photo: IG Reproduction

Lauren Spencer Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers in Rodarte

Photo: Getty Images

BLXST

Photo: Getty Images

Chilli and T-Boz

H.E.R in David Koma

Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo: Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift in Alexandre Vauthier

Photo: Getty Images

Hannah Godwin in Miss Circle with Dylan Barbour

Photo: Getty Images