On the Scene at Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Album Release Party in LA: Doja Cat in Fanci Corset and Ruffle Skirt, Chloe Bailey Mah-Jing Wong Yellow Bodysuit, and Ryan Destiny in Auné Orange Look + More

Last night, Doja Cat held an album release party in Los Angeles for her latest project, Planet Her. Many familiar faces of the industry were in attendance including Normani, Khalid, French Montana, and Saweetie to name a few. Not to mention, everyone (including us) cannot seem to get over the ultimate girl squad link-up which included Saweetie, Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Ryan Destiny and Normani! They were all spotted snagging a flick and partying together at the event.

Doja Cat wore a full look by Fancí, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. Coming from the brand’s Fall 2021 collection, her look included the $250 Picnic Ruffle Skirt (Doja Cat is wearing the same skirt in a different custom color) and $320 Romance Corset.

Chloe Bailey stunned in a $225 Mah-Jing Wong Moon 01 catsuit, styled by Zerina Akers. The catsuit hails from the brand’s Pretty Guardian Volume 2 collection, appearing in a sheer fabric with colorblocking yellow tones along with a raw-edge hem. She finished the look with a yellow clutch handbag and bronze heeled sandals.

Ryan Destiny stepped out in a full Auné look, styled by Scot Louie. Her look included Auné’s Orange Trompe L’oeil Sculpture Print gloves, scarf and bandeau midi dress. In the picture, she poses with Chloe Bailey, Elijah Blake, La’Britney, and Symphani Soto.

Saweetie worked a dress by Albanian designer Edité, styled by Wilford Lenov. She paired the look with a pair of Stuart Weitzman heeled sandals. The square neck dress features a cutout side detail which is actually laced up with a crystal-embellished string. The crystal embellished lace-up feature also poses as the dress’s straps.

Normani was also in attendance in a blue and black print mesh dress which she paired with coordinating blue lingerie. She also wore a pair of black triple-strap heeled sandals. She accessorized the look with a set of gold bangle bracelets, drop earrings, and a necklace.

Explore more moment from the event below:

Congratulations to Doja Cat on her latest album!

Photos: Stan Potts / Getty