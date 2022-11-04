We’re in the swing of fall, but what are you wearing?! While you may or may not have your ‘fits ready for this season, Nova Men’s Cold Hearted collection is worth the view.

Clad in a black and red color story with hints of brown and cream, Nova Men’s latest collection is fit for a versatile group of men. A faux leather double-breasted suit may appeal to the fashion-first guy who favs every Wisdom Kaye’s reel, while the neutral-toned varsity jackets fit in most streetwear wardrobes.

Throughout the 55-piece collection you’ll find faux leather is the central theme. The slick look is seen across trousers, puffer jackets and vests, shirts and suiting.

If you’re looking to stock up on fresh fall finds, shop the Cold Hearted collection now.