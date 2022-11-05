Hello Bombers, Kendall Dorsey tops the list as this week’s Bomber of the Week. The celebrity hairstylist behind Saweetie’s high yellow Marilyn Monroe-inspired bob and Kelly Rowland’s gorgeous updo for The Harder They Fall premiere is just as talented with haute couture as he is with a hot comb.

Kendall’s style is heavily inspired by his mother and the fashion he saw at church growing up. “There has always been something so glamorous and elevated about a black woman on Sunday morning. The hats, jewelry, elegance and grace have never left me.” Says Kendall, whose style emotes the Black girl glam he has long loved.

While obtaining his degree in fashion marketing, Kendall’s experimental side began to blossom. Being introduced to more people with an appreciation of aesthetics gave him the courage to take risks with his style.

Kendall describes his style as bold, flamboyant, and sharp! He loves an oversize piece and doesn’t shy away from symmetrical shapes.

If you’re interested in being featured as a Bomber Of The Week, please DM @fashionbombmen a brief description of your personal style (plus name and city) and 5-10 different pictures of your best outfits.