Must Have Clothing For Summer 2021

Upgrade your summertime style with some must-have pieces popular this season. Here are some top summer 2021 items and how to style them.

White Sneakers

Image via Unsplash by sarahthemason

You read that right. Your favorite comfy styles are the must-have shoes this summer. You can wear your fresh summer kicks with any other summer trends, pairing them with printed shorts, wide-leg jumpsuits, maxi skirts, and more.



White sneakers paired with dresses will be particularly on-trend this season. Pair a midi dress in one of summer 2021’s top colors or prints with white sneakers and you’re ready to take on any activity in style. Whether you’re seeing the sights on that long-awaited trip or kicking back for a barbecue in a friend’s yard, you’ll stay comfortable while looking decidedly on-trend.

Puff-Sleeve Tops

Puff sleeves are one of the top women’s summer fashion trends this season, and they’re fun to mix and match with other popular pieces to create fun summer outfits. Instantly add a little drama to your look with a stunning puff sleeve. You’ll find everything from small, subtle sleeves to exaggerated styles, so you’re sure to find the ideal style to work into your wardrobe.

Balance out the dramatic detail of the sleeves with a sleek solid bottom like classic denim shorts for a laid-back day or black pants for a dressier outing. Want to take your on-trend look a step further? Wear your puff sleeves with overalls. Another top trend this summer, overalls transition well through changing weather. You can’t go wrong by pairing overalls with a puff-sleeved statement top in a floral design — a print you’ll also see everywhere this season.

Flowy Dresses in Statement Colors

Speaking of prints and colors that will be popular come summer, bold stripes, polka dots, and tie-dye are poised to top the summer lists along with those florals. If you’re in the mood for a solid color, you’ll have plenty of shades to choose from as well. Vibrant hues like coral and yellow are just as sought-after as pastels like mint and lavender.

You can easily work these trendy patterns and colors into your warm-weather plans with simple, versatile items that let the print do the talking. What better way to get into the summertime spirit than with a flowy, breezy dress? Go with a bright, tiered design for a go-anywhere wardrobe staple that works just as well for brunches with friends and as a quick cover-up after a dip in the pool or ocean.

Biker Shorts

Sure, biker shorts make bike rides more comfortable. But they’re also coming in strong as one of the top clothing trends for summer 2021. You can easily tailor this practical piece for any occasion, too. Go casual with a sports bra or sporty top and sneakers, or go for a dressier, classic look by pairing with a timeless white T-shirt and oversized blazer. Add some strappy sandals or open-toed mules and you’re ready for anything.

If biker shorts aren’t your thing, you can still take inspiration from these outfits. Just trade the biker shorts for denim shorts or cutoffs and keep the rest. You’ll create a summer look that’s always in style.

With a variety of summer outfits and trends out there, you’re sure to find a look perfect for you!