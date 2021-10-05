You ask, we answer! @worldwidewhitney_ says, “Omg! Please tell me where I can snag this beauty???” @madeibmiami.md adds, “I’m totally obsessed with this look on Cici!! Please can you tell me who is this dress by?” @hanaeam types, “Who made the black Ciara has on walking on her latest IG post?”

Ciara recently announced her latest business partnership where she became co-owner, investor, and director rum brand known as Ten To One Rum. To celebrate her next big pursuit, she strutted carrying a bottle of the brand’s rum while wearing a stunning dress that showed off her long, glowing legs. Her look included a black draped corset dress by Alon Livné paired with $950 Jimmy Choo Max 150 platform sandals, styled by Kollin Carter.

Her husband and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson even showed his support for his wife’s new partnership.

From the brand’s evening collection, the Alon Livné dress is quite the stunner with its corseted bodice matched with other eye-catching details like its structured cutouts and high slit which finds itself adorned with elegant drapery.

Congratulations to Ciara on her new business venture!

Photos: @valentinatakespics