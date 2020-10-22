Mommy-and-Me Style With Toya Johnson and Reign Beaux in Matching Fashion Nova Sweatshirts
Toya Johnson and her mini me Reign Beaux Rushing are always supplying cuteness overload with their matching looks on the ‘gram! Recently, the two were spotted playing in the yard on a beautiful day with matching causal looks.
Toya Johnson and Reign Beaux were wearing matching “Baby Girl” sweatshirts from Fashion Nova with denim shorts and pink Converse to complete the look. Reign Beaux’s sweatshirt is the Nova Kid’s $12.99 Mini Baby Girl Sweatshirt while Toya’s is the $27.99 That’s What He Calls Me Cropped Sweatshirt. The adult sweatshirt features a crop and raw hem detail while the kid version is slightly cropped with a raw hem as well. So adorable!
Match with your mini me in style like Toya and Reign Beaux by shopping the adult and kids‘ sweatshirts!