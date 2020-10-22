Fashion Bomb Men: 50 Cent Keeps It Dapper at Haute Living Event in Indochino Suit and Taft Shoes with Girlfriend Jamira Haines
Haute Living held an small, intimate dinner at Watches of Switzerland honoring rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent as he was featured as their latest cover star. 50 Cent attended the event with his current girlfriend Jamira Haines keeping it dapper in a tailored look.
50 Cent wore a Indochino suit and Taft shoes, styled by Erin McSherry. Jamira Haines donned an all-black look with Dolce and Gabbana sandals.
Thoughts?