Megan Thee Stallion Spotted on Set of Her ‘Cry Baby’ Video in Venus Prototype Pink Floral Latex Set + More Looks

Megan Thee Stallion recently dropped her music video for her song “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby from her debut album Good News! Much like Cardi, Megan Thee Stallion is also one who doesn’t disappoint when it comes to stunning visuals and looks. Venus Prototype was on the scene for Megan’s latest video as they were the mastermind behind most of her looks.

Megan Thee Stallion wore a custom latex ruffle daisy doll outfit by Venus Prototype.

Megan Thee Stallion donned a cotton candy-colored striped latex look by Venus Prototype.

Venus Prototype also designed the rapper’s oversized barrettes for her blue look. Her actual outfit was by Bryan Hearns.

Megan Thee Stallion opted for a latex catsuit which was creatively designed by Ashton Michael and brought to life by Venus Prototype. The look was inspired by vehicle crash test dummies.

Explore more stills from the video below:

Megan’s looks were styled by Brooklyn Styles. Other glam credits included: hair by @kellonderyck; makeup by @priscillaono; and, nails @cocamichelle.

Photos by @emiliocoochie