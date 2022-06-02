This past Saturday, May 28th, both Madonna and her 16-year-old son David Banda were in the crowd for the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero boxing match that took place in Brooklyn, NY. The mother-son pair came out in sportswear style, with Madonna cloaked in a black tracksuit from the latest Balenciaga x Adidas Resort 2023 collection and Danda in a bright red Gucci x Adidas FW22 dress. However, this dress is not like any other…

Madonna super-fans would know that the long sleeve, white-striped v-neck maxi is reminiscent of one worn by the Material Girl singer back in 1993. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele was open that the inspirational source for the dress was indeed the iconic archive Madonna dress originally designed by Laura Whitcomb in a collaboration between Label NYC and Adidas.

Photo: Gucci FW22 RTW – Filippo Fior

Adidas x Gucci goes live online at the Gucci website starting June 7th. We can definitely see where David gets his innate fashion sense from!

Madonna’s look, on the other hand, was accessorized with a stack of cross necklaces, cuban chains and an assortment of layered gold bracelets around her wrists. She even incorporated a lace face mask bearing only her eyes and mouth, a similar styling choice to that on the runway of the initial collection showcase.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

