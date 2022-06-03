Denim Tears is the culturally conscious designer brand that has been infiltrating the likes of Levi’s, Champion, and Converse to tell the marginalized stories of Black people around the globe. Since it’s inception back in 2019, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Virgil Abloh and the A$AP Mob have all been long-time supporters of the marque. Creative director Tremaine Emory takes a for-us-by-us approach in having tough but necessary conversations by all means necessary through the brand and with fashion as his main medium.

Born in Atlanta, Tremaine grew up in Queens New York next the the bustling fashion epicentre. From his earliest moments all he can remember was a fascination and infatuate with the world of style and design. Early on, he set to working the stores which led him to a 9 year career with Marc Jacobs in London, UK. From there, Emory made his way to working alongside Stüssy, Off-White, Nike, New Balance and creative directing for Supreme as well as his own brand Denim Tears.

One of the most popular and instantly recognizable designs to emerge from the label is of course the Cotton Wreath logo that decorates much of the Denim Tears jeans and sweaters, spotted on some of your faves such as A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid and Burna Boy in recent months. The choice of a cotton plant was an intentional nod to its legacy of slavery in America.

Jourdan Dunn has worn pieces from the ‘Windrush 1948’ capsule collection which was showcased in September 2021 at London Fashion Week and served as a declaration of African pride for the diaspora within England.

Lil Uzi Vert was also dressed in a pair of Union Jack painted jeans from the same capsule.

Footballer Odell Beckham Junior is another fan of the Tremain and his clothing line, seen here in a Saint Tears Season 2 crewneck.

Joey Baddass has had his share of Denim Tears fashion moments as well, pictured here in the Mohair Loose Knit Sweater, a piece that was part of the AW21 ‘Champion Tears’ collaboration. The collaboration aimed to tell the story of Black America and it’s many facets through black excellence, athleticism, art and dance but most importantly the constant need for community support and human connectivity.

Luka Sabbat counts himself a supporter of the Denim Tears movement, too.

