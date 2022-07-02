Following the tropical visuals for Mary J. Blige’s track ‘Come See About Me’, our inboxes flooded fast with requests to hunt down the ultra alluring lime green crochet jumpsuit worn by the singer-songwriter! Moments into the oceanside music video, Mary is seen getting close with her love interest and looking radiant as ever wearing the coveted look designed by Traci Couture (also carried at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop). Stylist Jason Rembert added $1,250 tie-up Bottega Veneta Dot Sandals, a perfect color match.

Photo: Will Sterling

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $501 Traci Couture Rockstar Jumpsuit

Get the look: $1,250 Bottega Veneta Dot 100 Leather Sandals

Also on the highly requested list was Mary’s coral colored dress, seen in the opening moments of the video. The high-slit, halter design was a custom Matthew Reisman Collection creation.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

What do you think about the new music video?

Main Image: Will Sterling