So I’m in the throws of Essence Fest, but wanted to pop in and tell you about Day 1 with Mielle Organics at the Convention Center and the Mielle Stay Lit Pop Up Shop!

Mielle Organics is the fastest growing hair company in the world, with wonderful, natural products for all hair types and the mission of creating community. I came to capture the magic of Mielle at Essence Fest, snapping street style and fashionable moments with Mielle’s very fashionable CEO, Monique Rodriguez (if you haven’t start following her now @ExquisiteMo!

My first stop was their booth 1238 at the Beauty Carnival in the Convention Center, where of course I snapped fashionable Essence Fest attendees, who gave us a few lessons on What to Wear to Essence Fest.

New Orleans is hot! And Fashion Bomb Daily read Mini Mogul 2.0 combatted the heat in an animal printed halter dress and chic shades.

Essence is always better with friends! This chic duo played with masculine and feminine penchants, with @ThatSlim _Nurse in a relaxing maxi, and her friend in shorts and sneakers.

If you’re not wearing flats at Essence, platforms will do! @KatsKurls offset her two piece with a straw bag and matching flatform shoes.

And honestly, unless you’re hitting the main stage, keep your attire casual and cute, like @Nyjah_01, who wore a Boondocks tee with ripped jeans, layered gold chains, and sneakers.

And of course the Mielle girls looked lovely in custom Brokenland outfits. Cute!

As I was moving through the Convention Center, I ran into Lori Harvey, who looked Bomb in YSL and Tom Ford.

I also said hey to Caroline Wanga, CEO of Essence, who looked lovely in Sukeina.

And I also ran into Kelly Rowland! Guys, it still blows my mind when celebrities recognize me (haha). Kelly is so sweet, has the cutest Southern accent, and looked lovely in a Fleur Du Mal dress and Nike Dunks (she said she’s been dancing since she was 12 and knows better than to wear heels at Music Festivals. I’ll definitely take a note from Kelly today!).

Then I made my way over the Mielle’s Pop Up Shop located at 400 Julia Street! The boutique has samples available, along with free lemonade, rosé wine, and beats! There, I took flix with Letoya Luckett and Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez.

Monique wore a look by Fendi, Letoya was pretty in pink Bronx and Banco, and I wore a Fe Noel robe, Kimberly Goldson shorts, and Brother Vellies sandals (I wore all black female designers for Day 1).

Day 2 was just as fun and fab! Stay tuned for the recap.

And if you’re in New Orleans, I’ll be at the Mielle Organics booth 1238 at the Convention Center from 11am-noon, and at the Pop up Shop from 1-2pm at 400 Julia Street.

Come say hey!

Images: Drea Nicole Photography / @VoneciaCarswell