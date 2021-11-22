Mary J. Blige held a concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn where the singer gave fans a show filled with her captivating vocals, signature thigh-high boots, famous dances and much more.
While performing, Mary J. Blige wore a Gucci Fall 2021 look including a crystal-encrusted version of their $4,800 jumbo GG canvas coat, a pair of crystal-embellished monogram shorts, and $2,500 The Hacker Project Knife boots done in collaboration with Balenciaga. Her look was styled by Jason Rembert.
What say you?
Photos: Michelle Farsi