Mail Bombs (You Ask, We Answer!): Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Isa Boulder Gloved Bodysuit, Steff London’s Neon Green Club L London Top, and More!
We’ve brought Mail Bombs back! Drop a bomb in the comments if you read FBD when we had Mail Bombs! At any rate, it’s now been revived as “You Ask, We Answer!”
Read along for a few of your most pressing wardrobe inquiries:
@laurenjyoung94 says, “Do you have the deets on Kim’s body suit?”
Kim Kardashian posed for her KKW Beauty campaign in a $400 gloved bodysuit by Isa Boulder:
It was an exclusive to Ssense before it sold out. See current styles at IsaBoulder.com.
Next, @tyaaannna_xo types, “Do you know what top [Steff London] is wearing 👀”
Steff London worked neon Versace shades and a matching top by Club L’London:
It was $45 on ASOS , but sadly, it’s sold out!
@shesbeautymarked says, “Hello ! Brooke is forever slayinnnn. Can you please tell me where her boots are from?”
Brooke posed with beau Marcus in $100 Dr Martens Combs tech ankle strap ankle boots in black:
Get yours at ASOS.
Lastly, @thevalicha types, “Hello bomb squad👋🏾 I would like to know whats the name Jayda’s sneakers. Thank you kindly.”
Jayda Cheaves rocked a Naked Wardrobe jumpsuit and Nike Waffler Racer Crater Sneakers:
Get yours at Net a Porter.com.
