Mail Bombs (You Ask, We Answer!): Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Isa Boulder Gloved Bodysuit, Steff London’s Neon Green Club L London Top, and More!

We’ve brought Mail Bombs back! Drop a bomb in the comments if you read FBD when we had Mail Bombs! At any rate, it’s now been revived as “You Ask, We Answer!”

Read along for a few of your most pressing wardrobe inquiries:

@laurenjyoung94 says, “Do you have the deets on Kim’s body suit?”

Kim Kardashian posed for her KKW Beauty campaign in a $400 gloved bodysuit by Isa Boulder:

It was an exclusive to Ssense before it sold out. See current styles at IsaBoulder.com.

Next, @tyaaannna_xo types, “Do you know what top [Steff London] is wearing 👀”

Steff London worked neon Versace shades and a matching top by Club L’London:

It was $45 on ASOS , but sadly, it’s sold out!

@shesbeautymarked says, “Hello ! Brooke is forever slayinnnn. Can you please tell me where her boots are from?”

Brooke posed with beau Marcus in $100 Dr Martens Combs tech ankle strap ankle boots in black:

Get yours at ASOS.

Lastly, @thevalicha types, “Hello bomb squad👋🏾 I would like to know whats the name Jayda’s sneakers. Thank you kindly.”

Jayda Cheaves rocked a Naked Wardrobe jumpsuit and Nike Waffler Racer Crater Sneakers:

Get yours at Net a Porter.com.

