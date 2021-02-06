Mail Bombs (You Ask, We Answer!): Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Isa Boulder Gloved Bodysuit, Steff London’s Neon Green Club L London Top, and More!

We’ve brought Mail Bombs back! Drop a bomb in the comments if you read FBD when we had Mail Bombs! At any rate, it’s now been revived as “You Ask, We Answer!”

Read along for a few of your most pressing wardrobe inquiries:

@laurenjyoung94 says, “Do you have the deets on Kim’s body suit?”

Kim Kardashian posed for her KKW Beauty campaign in a $400 gloved bodysuit by Isa Boulder:

It was an exclusive to Ssense before it sold out. See current styles at IsaBoulder.com.

Next, @tyaaannna_xo types, “Do you know what top [Steff London] is wearing 👀” 

Steff London worked neon Versace shades and a matching top by Club L’London:

It was $45 on ASOS , but sadly, it’s sold out!

@shesbeautymarked says, “Hello ! Brooke is forever slayinnnn. Can you please tell me where her boots are from?”

Brooke posed with beau Marcus in $100 Dr Martens Combs tech ankle strap ankle boots in black:

Get yours at ASOS.

Lastly, @thevalicha types, “Hello bomb squad👋🏾 I would like to know whats the name Jayda’s sneakers. Thank you kindly.” 

Jayda Cheaves rocked a Naked Wardrobe jumpsuit and Nike Waffler Racer Crater Sneakers:

Get yours at Net a Porter.com.

Stay tuned for more outfit info and be sure to download the new Fashion Bomb Daily App! Click here to download for iPhones and here for Android.

Smootches!

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like