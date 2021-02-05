Cardi B Is Back With First Video of the Year for Her Single ‘Up’: Visual Looks Including White Draped Francesco Murano Look, Blue Velvet Two-Piece Set by Rey Ortiz, + More

Cardi B is back with her very first single of 2021 known as “Up”. Of course, the release of the single came with an electric visual supplied by the rapper. As the one of the biggest faces in the fashion industry, you know Cardi came ready with looks upon looks for her video and we have all the fashion credits:

Cardi B opened the “Up” video in a custom Sarah Sokol and Lillian Shalom earrings.

Cardi B rocked custom black Byran Hearns while her dancers wore custom looks by The RXCH.

Cardi B donned a custom Francesco Murano “Rolls-Royce” Dress which featured intricate white drape detailing. She also completed the look with a necklace by Laurel DeWitt. Her dancers also wore headpieces by the jewelry designer as well.

Cardi B was spotted in a custom blue two-piece by Rey Ortiz, tailored by Sir Baba Jagne.

Cardi B wore a custom transparent look by Esmay Wagemans.

Cardi B wore custom Joyce Spakman in her latest video for her single “Up”. The look featured a corset, hip piece and matching leg pieces complete with delicate jewels and porcelain finishes.

Explore more moments from the video below:

Since the video’s airing, the song itself has reached #1 on US iTunes and the video has gained over 3 million views on YouTube. It’s truly up, Cardi!

Credits: Makeup by Erika La’ Pearl (makeup used (Pat McGrath), hair by Tokyo Stylez, nails by @marienailz, and styling by Kollin Carter