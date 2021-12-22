The Harveys were on the scene at this year’s 70th annual Miss Universe Pageant where Lori Harvey served as a judge and Steve Harvey posed as the host once again. As a judge, Lori Harvey channeled her own Miss Universe energy with her show-stopping crystal-adorned dress.
Lori Harvey wore an archival Dolce and Gabbana crystal-embellished gown, styled by Maeve Reilly. The gown hugs the body with dazzling details including crystallized spaghetti straps which form a V-detail on the back matched with allover crystal embroidery. The dress was paired with stud earrings and classic body waves.
Thoughts on her look?