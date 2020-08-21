Lori Harvey Posed Wearing Black Gianvito Rossi Opera Sandals a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Blazer and Levis Shorts
Lori Harvey posed for Instagram wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier ruched sleeve pinstriped blazer purchased from Pechuga. She wore the blazer open exposing a black bikini top by Givenchy.
She wore the blazer with cut off denim Levis shorts, for a casual look paired with $1,123 Gianvito Rossi “Opera” sandals and a black Hermes Birkin Bag.
This look is very street chic. What do you think? Let us know.
Images by Shem