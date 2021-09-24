Happy Friday! After a week of endless looks from events such as the 2021 Emmys to birthdays, it’s time to get into this week’s top looks of the week.

Based on your engagements during our daily celebrity style coverage, we rounded up your most-liked looks including Adele in custom Schiaparelli and Jordyn Woods in Area.

Adele took the #1 spot for this week’s most-liked look! The singer attended Anthony Davis and Marlen P.’s private wedding with boyfriend Rich Paul. For the ceremony, Adele donned a custom Schiaparelli look that was inspired by a look from the brand’s Fall 2021 Couture collection. She also wore Schiaparelli’s Large Tooth Earrings. Her look was styled by Jamie Mizrahi.

2. Jordyn Woods in Area: 26,704 likes

Jordyn Woods celebrated her birthday this week with a bash surrounded by family, friends, and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. For the party, she wore the $2,650 Area draped crystal mini dress and $1,165 Amina Muaddi Begum embellished PVC slingback pumps (sold out), styled by Antoine Kelly.

3. Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano: 23,303 likes

Nicole Byer shut down the red carpet at the 2021 Emmys, becoming the most-liked Emmy look during our coverage. Gracing the red carpet, the comedic voice wore a custom purple ruffed Christian Siriano gown, styled by Marko Monroe.

4. Jeannie Mai in Kapetanakis Studios and Jeezy in Reiss: 21,189 likes

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy announced that they are expecting a bundle of joy soon! For the announcement, the couple posed for a captivating shoot in Santorini, Greece. Jeannie Mai wore a blue “flying dress” supplied by the photography studio, Kapetanakis. Jeezy was outfitted in a white ensemble by Reiss, styled by Kris Shelby.

5. Steve Harvey in Dolce and Gabbana: 20,722 likes

Steve Harvey had a viral moment on the internet this week as there was much talk surrounding his denim look! While appearing on his show Steve on Watch, Steve Harvey wore a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria denim look, or Canadian tuxedo, paired with Saint Laurent boots. His denim on denim moment was styled by Elly Karamoh.

Which look should be hailed as this week’s “look of the week”?

Photos: Backgrid / Raven B. Varona / Getty Images / Kapetanakis Studios