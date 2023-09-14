LaQuan Smith Combines Glamour and Sci-Fi to Deliver a Stunning SS 24 Collection During New York Fashion Week

Beep Beep! Who got the keys to the jeep? LaQuan Smith does and he’s zooming passed his fellow designers with his SS24 collection that debuted Monday evening at Lower East side venue Skylight at Essex Crossing.

Photo Credit: BFA

Drawing a slew of celebrities like Mary J Blige, Baby Face, Saweetie, and Karreuche Tran, Smith reigns supreme in the hip-hop industry and black culture.

Photo Credit: @visualisation_ Photo Credit: @visualisation_ Photo Credit: @visualisation_

He’s designed for some of the greatest including Beyonce, Rihanna and Vice President, Kamala Harris, and his latest designs will prove to gain him more popularity among the masses.

Eclectic and charismatic, we saw numerous models slay down the runway in metallic looks- letting us know that the shiny fabric will be a main theme and trend in Spring 2024.

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter backstage, Smith stated “I pulled references from Freddie Mercury and Barbarella to create little hints of sci-fi without being so literal.”

We definitely saw imaginative and futuristic concepts throughout many of his designs and he wasn’t afraid to take risks that were unparalleled to anything we’ve seen before.

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

Think mesh see through bodysuits paired with metallic cargo pants with zipper detailing, and the highest of slits on strapless dresses, making your side hipbone the peak-a-boo that we didn’t know we needed.

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

Not to mention his high-neck crystal chain tops that we saw on both women and men models that we can easily see on Lori Harvey and Kelly Rowland.

One thing for certain is that LaQuan Smith designs for the “It Girl” who’s elegantly provocative and enjoys showing off her body in the most sexy and glamorous way.

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

Ahead, see more of LaQuan Smith designs. XoXo

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

TBD

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto

Photo Credit: @Firstviewphoto



