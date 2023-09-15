Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers, Marlo Hampton, Alonzo Arnold Celebrate FENDI’s Boutique Opening in Atlanta

Italian luxury never looked better, and last night some of the most fashionable individuals in Atlanta gathered together to celebrate the opening of FENDI’s new boutique at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

Of course Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers made a luxe arrival in her Loewe mirrored shades, and silk FENDI skirt, that she paired with bold silver metallics to compliment her chrome stiletto nails.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

Reuniting with Real Housewives Star Marlo Hampton, who attended the Bomb Fashion Show last Saturday, the two looked chic and on season as they enjoyed the cocktail reception on the Tesserae rooftop lounge.

Hampton, who’s known for being one of the most fashion-forward housewives, was a sight to behold and looked pristine in a soft blush pink maxi dress that she accessorized with a sequin FENDI bag, and white FENDI boots that had the brand’s logo on the heel.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Marlo Hampton attend the opening of the FENDI Atlanta Phipps Plaza store at Tesserae at Thompson Buckhead on September 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Known for being one of the most stylish influencers in the Atlanta area, with a following of 1.6 million followers, and videos that go viral by the dozen, Alonzo Arnold slayed the scene per usual in a chocolate brown mini dress that they paired with slouchy boots and a FENDI logo mini bag. Arnold’s blonde bob cut was to die for, with make-up perfectly applied.

In addition to Arnold, Paris Chea accompanied Marlo Hampton to the event in an all white look, layered with a feathered bolero, and a white mini FENDI handbag.

Paris Chea’s sunglasses and gold FENDI boots were the perfect Bomb Accessories. Both Sulmers and Chea shades and metallic components were parallel to each other.

Overall, FENDI hosted one of the most extravagant rooftop events to celebrate the opening of their new boutique which will open to the public on September 21st, 2023 and will offer both Women’s and Men’s ready-to-wear.

We can’t wait! Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, Atlanta is the ultimate designer destination with the most sought after brands.

Be sure to stop by and tell them we sent you!