Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner were spotted in Beverly Hills grabbing lunch together for some one on one mommy-daughter time and the two looked adorable walking hand in hand in the latest fashions! Here’s what they wore:

Mama Kylie wore brand new designs from the recent Ottolinger Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show, including a leather jacket, matching skirt and leg warmers as well as butterscotch yellow sculpted heels. For eyewear, she had black Oakley half jacket 2.0 shades on. Get the look below:

Get the look: $239 Oakley Half Jacket® 2.0 Sunglasses

Stormi, however, was the real style icon here! With her curls styled down and black sunnies to match mom, the little one wore black monochrome parachute pants with a tank top, a croco handbag and grey sneakers.

