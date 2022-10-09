Like many celebrities, Beyoncé was in Paris during Fashion Week and took the occasion to throw yet another star-studded themed party in true Renaissance style (click here for style details from the first exclusive Club Renaissance party)! Everyone was there – Doja Cat, Naomi Campbell, Michèle Lamy, Burna Boy, you name it. And Beyonce herself? Well, you know she was best-dressed for her own party of course!

The Alien Superstar singer arrived in look 19 from Yves Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 collection, a leather burgundy coat revealing a translucent plum dress with a hood underneath. Around her neck and wrists glistened Tiffany & Co. chains and bangles. The entire look was executed to utter perfection by her stylist KJ Moody who clearly took inspiration from French fashion at its finest.

Later on, ‘Yoncé revealed a second change of outfit also styled by KJ, this time a monochromatic silver look with a Paco Rabanne headpiece and top, a Comme Des Garcons jacket, Gucci pants, Jimmy Choo shoes and Loewe glasses.

