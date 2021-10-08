As we enter the weekend, the wait for Kim Kardashian’s appearance on this week’s Saturday Night Live is just one night away. Prepping for her hosting of this week’s episode alongside Halsey, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star posed for her promotional photoshoot in a new Balenciaga look.

Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga Spring 2021 RTW look which included a black pantashoe jumpsuit with a chain dress overlay. Kim also wore black sunglasses straight from the look as well. Finishing the ensemble, she opted for black gloves by Balenciaga as well.

The SKIMS founder went with a bone straight hairstyle along with her signature soft glam makeup look.

What do you think?