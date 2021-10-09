Draya Michele recently hosted an epic party with rapper Fabolous at the Abigail night club. On the scene, we spied many familiar faces including 2 Chainz, Lil Kim, and more. While hosting the star-studded bash, Michele was spotted in a satin skirt set by Fashion Nova.

Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Come Pull My Strings Satin Skirt Set in lime. She paired the look with a green mini handbag, large crystal hoop earrings, and rings. She also went with an updo for her hairstyle. For makeup, she opted for a neutral toned look which included a nude lip.

The Come Pull My Strings Satin Skirt Set includes a cowl neck cropped top with spaghetti straps and a ruched mini skirt, both of which appear in a smooth satin material with adjustable drawstrings for a ruching effect. While Draya wears the set in lime, it also comes in lavender, nude, and rust.

What say you? Shop the set here.

Photos: @whoshotyapics