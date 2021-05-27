Kim Kardashian Preps for ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Reunion in Vivienne Westwood Copper Corset Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Manolo Blahnik Sandals

Kim Kardashian was spotted getting ready for what appears to be the reunion for the final season of her family’s hit show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim shared her glamorous looks on Instagram as she went with an eye-catching draped copper dress for filming.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom Vivienne Westwood Cocoette Dress in copper paired with Manolo Blahnik “Leva” sandals (sold out) and custom diamond cross necklaces and pear diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. The stunning copper dress by Vivienne Westwood appears in a draped off-the-shoulder design with a corseted top, gracing the floor for an elegant finish. The dress actually serves as vintage bridal gown and has been brought back by Vivienne Westwood in its current 2021 made-to-order bridal collection.

Kim went for a long loose wave hairstyle and her signature soft glam to complete the look.

Photos: @i_amsin