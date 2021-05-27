Lori Harvey Goes for a Grocery Store Run Wearing Alexander Wang Black Crop Denim Jacket, Black Crop Top and Leggings, Air Jordan 1 Green Sneakers, and Bottega Veneta Green Woven Mini Handbag
Lori Harvey is on everyone’s style radar as the young celebrity is becoming an “it” girl in the world of fashion, specifically street style. She was recently spotted grocery shopping in West Hollywood wearing a black and green casual look! Let’s get into the details of her outfit:
Lori Harvey wore a black crop top and $155 Wolford perfect leggings paired with an Alexander wang oversized crop denim jacket (Unavailable, but you can shop a similar one here). To liven the look, she opted for green accessories. She went with a $1,900 Bottega Veneta “Jodie” mini leather tote bag and Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” sneakers. She also safely shopped with a black face mask.
Grocery store looks are becoming a thing. Back in March, Chrissy Teigen took the particular look to the next level with her The Row coat and Gianvito Rossi knee boots ensemble. Lori went with a more casual outfit but amplified it with designer accessories.
Thoughts?
Photos: @shotbynyp