Bianca could Neva. Kim Kardashian has been catching private jets and is inevitably leaving her past in the dust.

With the exception of co-raising her children in an amicable fashion with her ex husband Kanye West, Kim has washed her hands from the unnecessary drama and is beginning to look like her old self again.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

The Armenian socialite stepped out with her girls this month to attend Usher’s Las Vegas Residency at the Dolby Live amphitheater inside Park MGM, and she didn’t come to play. Kim’s second youngest, Chicago West recently shared that her mothers favorite food is salad and considering how snatched Kim’s waist looks- there’s no doubt we all need to join her diet regimen.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

The Hulu star and Skim founder wore a black Maison Alaia sheer look including a $1,860 mesh crop top with a matching $2,730 Ruched maxi skirt that served sex appeal for days.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Khloe was right behind her older sister and also showed off her curves in a snakeskin print Maison Alaia halter dress that had cutouts at the waist and a slit all the way up to her bum. We loved her lace up open-toe sandals, and between the two we can’t determine who was serving more bawdy.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

One person who was definitely showing a ton of skin, was the man of the hour and Usher didn’t hold back from seducing Miss Kimora Lee Simmons. The Kardashian sisters and their friends recorded the unexpected moment and considering how all eyes were glued to the R&B singer, you know his body was talking to ’em hunny!

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Everyone looked so great and among them all, we loved these Maison Alaia looks on Kim and Khloe. It’s evident to see that the legendary Parisian fashion house Alaia is becoming every celebs go-to designer which we will be exploring more of.