Khang Le of Khangle Is the Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer Winner

On Wednesday, Fashion Bomb readers got the opportunity to view the collections of our Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer finalists! Now it’s time to present the winner of the contest:

Without further ado, Khang Le of Khangle is the winner of our Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer contest. He presented a collection inspired by musical artist Lady GaGa capturing the essence of his brand which encourages individuality and unconventional design.

Production by: Cory Couture; Stylist: Chau Phan; Starring: Miss Earth Vietnam 2020 – Hoa Thai

If you missed it, tune into his collection here. Voted by you, the winner will receive a $10,000 grant to build their business!

Shea Moisture is committed to programs that empower entrepreneurs, fuel dreams, and transform communities. Learn more about their initiatives, including their It Comes Naturally campaign, at SheaMoistureFund.com.