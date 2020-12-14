Keyshia Cole Was Verzuz-Ready Wearing a White Rasario Bustier, Samaria Leah Jeans, Lionne Jacket and Kendall Miles Boots: Joins Instagram Live With Ashanti in Sister Love ‘Frosted Bam Beautie’ Hoops and Chanel Cardigan

Keyshia Cole was all set to battle Ashanti in the most recently scheduled Verzuz battle. Although the battle was canceled, you can’t let a good outfit go to waste.

Photography by @cancerblake

Keyshia Cole took to social media wearing a $545 white corseted top by Rasario paired with the Sahara Rose Bomber Jacket from Lionne Clothing (sold out). She accessorized with diamond link necklaces which included a huge dripped out “KC” medallion.

Photography by @cancerblake

She wore this with a pair of $325 “Mo” jeans by Samaria Leah and Kendall Miles “Pout” boots. She was styled by Kelsey Ashley. Her make was done by Griselda Martinez and her curly high ponytail was slayed by Deron Lavar.

Photography by @cancerblake

Photography by @cancerblake

Both Ashanti and Keyshia Cole hopped on Instagram Live later Sunday evening where Ashanti revealed her positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Ashanti wore a Chanel cashmere logo cardigan paired with Sister Love “Frosted Bam Beautie” hoops (shop the silver pair here).

While both ladies looked bomb, we can’t wait to see what they wear for the rescheduled battle on January 9th! We are wishing for a speedy recovery for Ashanti during her time of sickness.