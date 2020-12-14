You Ask, We Answer! Monica Poses With Her Daughter in Matching Skims Knit Sets
A Fashion Bomb reader asked, “I love this set that they are wearing. Can you find out where I can find them?” Monica and her beautiful daughter Laiyah looked cute, cozy and comfy as they posed in matching Cozy Knit Sets by Skims. Monica wore a $128 knit robe, a $48 bralette and $88 knit pants in the color grey. Her daughter wore Skims $98 robe, $38 tank and $58 pants.
Of course you can get the look for less but it may not be as luxurious as these items. The boucle yarn used to make these garments is quite expensive, hence the price tag.
Would you splurge?