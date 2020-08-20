Kerry Washington’s Democratic National Convention Pinstripe Alexandre Vauthier Suit + Full Video of Kamala Harris’s VP Acceptance Speech

Last night, we witnessed the second day of the Democratic National Convention where Kerry Washington and Kamal Harris delivered their highly-anticipated speeches for the evening.

With the theme of “A More Perfect Union” in place for the convention, Kerry Washington hosted the second night of the convention where she delivered a moving speech in an Alexandre Vauthier pin-stripe double breasted suit, highlighting the struggles of women and the Black community to be apart the Union.

Moreover, Kamala Harris also appeared at the Democratic National Convention in an eye-catching wine double-breasted suit paired with a Irene Neuwirth pearl necklace. She delivered a rousing speech which posed as an acceptance for her nomination as Vice President, making her the first Black woman and South asian woman to be on a major party’s presidential ticket!

Thoughts?