Throwback Thursdays #TBT: Style Evolution of Kylie Jenner

Happy Thursday! Every Thursday, we highlight the style evolution of a celebrity whose looks has been known to capture the attention the industry. Today, we are honoring Kylie Jenner and her style evolution throughout the 2000s:

Kylie has been a regular to red carpets and the spotlight since 2007, with the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Being the youngest of six sibling, and 10 years old at the time, her early style is what every other pre-teen at the time would be wearing. As she grew older, her sisters’ influence (specially Kim Kardashian) to her style and aesthetic became clearer.

As she turned into a young woman, she took a more edgy and sexy approach to her wardrobe. Figure hugging pieces, slits and cleavages entered the scene. She also started experimenting more with her hair colors and styles, being perhaps the Kardashian-Jenner sister that plays more in that aspect.





















Now let’s get to the 2016-2020 part of Kylie Jenner’s style evolution! Being a mom and a beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner’s style is still in construction, but certainly leaning on the sexy and modern side.

Still influenced by her sister’s tastes, she dabbles in designer labels more these days. #Versace, #Balmain and #AlexanderWang are among her favorites.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner’s style evolution?