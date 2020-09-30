Kerby Jean-Raymond Announced As Vice President of Creative Direction at Reebok

It is no secret that Pyer Moss and Reebok have been frequent collaborators since 2017, creating collections of both apparel and shoes which have sold out in minutes. Back in July of 2019, we received news that Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond has been named as Artistic Director of Reebok’s latest division, Reebok Studies___. Today, Jean-Raymond was appointed into a new position at Reebok, Vice President of Creative Direction!

Essentially, Kerby Jean-Raymond is now a creative director across Reebok’s global span. In his new role, Jean-Raymond will “provide creative leadership across all design disciplines.” He will be working with product, global marketing and development teams in addition to being at the “forefront of Reebok’s ‘Product with Purpose’ program as part of the brand’s United Against Racism commitments.”

Kerby expressed his feelings about the new role: “I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction. I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work.”

You can expect first looks at products under the creative direction of Kerby Jean-Raymond starting in 2022. The next year will be a busy and fulfilling one for the designer as he will be furthering the Pyer Moss brand and Your Friends in New York platform as well!

Congratulations to Kerby!