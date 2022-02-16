We have to admit the Superbowl LVl was an amazing match between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. We must give a standing ovation for halftime performances that took place, along with the looks the performers took pride in. Let’s get into Kendrick Lamar‘s look:
Kendrick Lamar had a very powerful meaning behind his ensemble he wore for his performance for the halftime show. The sophisticated, black toned suit was a Virgil Abloh x Louis Vuitton collaboration. This was the designers final collection.
You can see the blazer is fitted and featured with broad shoulder pads. Pairing the blazer with perfectly tailored trousers, the trousers has a split near the ankle and gives the pants a tender blaze look.
To complete the upscale look, Lamar sets the look with Tiffany & Co. Jewelry. The posh gems were draped on the left side of his chest. He also had on a diamond necklace that hung from his neck.
This look was styled by Taylor McNeill.
How are we feeling this look?
You can splurge and purchase the Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace here!
Image credit: Getty Images