We have to admit the Superbowl LVl was an amazing match between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. We must give a standing ovation for halftime performances that took place, along with the looks the performers took pride in. Let’s get into Kendrick Lamar‘s look:

Kendrick Lamar had a very powerful meaning behind his ensemble he wore for his performance for the halftime show. The sophisticated, black toned suit was a Virgil Abloh x Louis Vuitton collaboration. This was the designers final collection.

Image credit: Getty Images

You can see the blazer is fitted and featured with broad shoulder pads. Pairing the blazer with perfectly tailored trousers, the trousers has a split near the ankle and gives the pants a tender blaze look.

Image credit: Getty Images

To complete the upscale look, Lamar sets the look with Tiffany & Co. Jewelry. The posh gems were draped on the left side of his chest. He also had on a diamond necklace that hung from his neck.

This look was styled by Taylor McNeill.

How are we feeling this look?

You can splurge and purchase the Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace here!

Image credit: Getty Images