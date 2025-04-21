Fashion News: Hip-Hop Tycoon Kendrick Lamar is Chanel’s Latest Ambassador

Grammy-award winning artist Kendrick Lamar is Chanel’s latest ambassador, and the lyrical genius will be featured in the French brand’s latest eyewear campaign set to release tomorrow.

It’s important to note that Kendrick and Chanel have had a long standing relationship as he has worked with the Parisian fashion house in the past. If you recall, Kendrick wore Chanel during the 2023 MET Gala that paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, and in January 2024 he worked alongside Dave Free to design a Chanel medallion and direct a short film entitled “The Button” for their haute couture show.

The partnership couldn’t have come at a better time for Kendrick who’s at the top of his game. Perhaps we should have all seen this unison coming as we’ve seen Kendrick attend various Chanel shows making a fashion statement and showcasing his own personal flair.

Whether he was captured donning a tweed jacket, silk scarf hat, or pearl necklace, Kendrick was always a sight to behold at the Chanel Haute Couture shows. But in all honesty, when is he not?

What makes Kendrick an icon in the music and fashion industry is his incredible artistry and individuality. We never see him following the crowd or trends, but instead he’s always challenging the status quo.

Of course fans had a lot to say about this latest collaboration, with many praising Kendrick as “the goat.” @dressing_for_fashion shared, “he carries the brand well. Great choice.” @jasmmine_theeflower commented, “Kendrick X Chanel go together real bad!🔥🔥“

Chanel has been a leader in the fashion industry since 1910, and Kendrick has been breaking records since he came onto the scene so this partnership makes perfect sense. We’re excited to see where this ambassadorship will take him in the fashion world, and who know’s one day he could even become a Creative Director like Pharrell Williams.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/ Getty/ Karim Sadli