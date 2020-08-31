Keke Palmer Makes History as First Black Woman to Solely Host 2020 MTV Video Music Awards: Her Best Looks From 2020 VMAs Inside!

Last night, media personality, singer and actress Keke Palmer hosted the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards! She built hype for the event all week long by supplying us with bomb looks focused on different eras from 1999 to the early 2000s. Of course, she didn’t disappoint with the looks when it came to the actual awards show either. Keke’s epic hosting matched with captivating evening looks went down in history as she became the first Black woman to singlehandedly host the VMAs! Before her, MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown co-hosted the VMAs back in 1986-87.

Let’s get into Keke’s looks from last night:

Keke donned an Area look at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, styled by Mel Reneé Leamon.

Keke was spotted in David Koma Resort 2021 at the VMAs, styled by Mel Reneé Leamon.

Keke wore Valentino FW20 RTW to while hosting the VMAs, styled by Mikiel Benyamin.

Keke was spotted in Ralph and Russo SS20 Couture at the VMAs, styled by Mikiel Benyamin.

Keke closed the award show with a performance in custom look designed and styled by @otheezycreatedit. She also wore The Trend Haus bubble coat. Her dancers wore looks by @ragz_designer and masks by @customized_byart.

Keke Palmer appeared in a Versace Pre-Fall 2020 look at the 2020 VMAs.

Which was your favorite look?