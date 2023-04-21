Missing from the scene, since his controversial remarks regarding the Jewish community, Kanye West meticulously reemerged with his wife Bianca Censori to attend the Fear of God FW23 runway show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Who would Kanye be if he didn’t make quite the entrance? The 45 year old rapper arrived at the show in an all-black ensemble including a black hoodie that was layered with a bomber jacket. Most notably was his sheer black face mask which we’ve seen him wear on multiple occasions but this time he has influenced his wife Bianca to take part in the fad.

Considering that Kanye West is a trendsetter, we know it’s only a matter of time before others begin to adopt this face-mask phenomenon. Perhaps soon it will be all about being incognito.

Photo Credit: @Polished___ Photo Credit: @Polished___

Contrary to Kanye West , his wife Bianca who he married during a small ceremony back in January of this year, chose to match her hubby of four months in a nude sheer jumpsuit that left no parts of skin to be revealed. Yet looking closely- one can easily see that Bianca didn’t leave anything to the imagination.

Bianca who previously worked for the Yeezy brand is accustomed to Kanye’s way of styling which is very similar to how he use to dress his former wife, Kim Kardashian in skin tight catsuits for various events. Lest not forget, Kim’s infamous 2021 MET Gala look where she wore an all black catsuit gown that had a face mask that made her practically unrecognizable.

Photo Credit: @Polished___

As Ye and Bianca made their way into the show hand in hand where other celebs like Diddy, Taraji Henson, and Tracee Ellis Ross were attendance, you could see the love birds were in their own little masked world as they nodded to the music playing during the runway show.

Video Credit : @Nydoorman/ @dondasplace

This video is a prime example that after begging Kim to return last year, Kanye West has finally found his match and we hope that him and his new found love continue to reflect each other with their unparalleled fashion sense.