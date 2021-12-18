Jennifer Lawrence turned heads at the world premiere of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up in New York City where she debuted her growing baby bump in a dazzling designer gown.
Jennifer Lawrence stunned in a custom Dior gown which featured shimmering crystalized fringes and caped pleated sleeves. Her dress was inspired by pieces from the brand’s Spring 2022. Rounding off the look, the gown was paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces. Her ensemble was styled by Kate Young.
What do you think of her first maternity red carpet moment?
Photos: Getty Images