Cardi B is showing us that it is truly nothing she cannot do as the rapper recently announced she would be launching her own Vodka-infused whipped cream called Whipshots. Created in partnership with Starco Brands, her alcoholic whipped cream comes in three flavors of vanilla, caramel, and mocha mixed with premium Vodka. Celebrating the launch of her latest venture, she hosted a launch event at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami full of whipped cream shots and all the good energy that comes with Cardi B.
For the party, Cardi B wore a Mark Fast Spring/Summer 2022 mint cutout halterneck catsuit, styled by Kollin Carter. She completed the look with purple heels, large hoop earrings, and bracelets stacked on each arm.
Photos: Getty Images