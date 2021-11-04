There has been much buzz surrounding Italian luxury fashion house Gucci as they brought glam to the Hollywood’s Walk of Fame yesterday. The brand debuted its Spring 2022 show right on the famous Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, giving us all the glam and dramatics to match the setting of the show. Titled the “Gucci Love Parade”, you can also say that the emotion was definitely in the air as celebrity families attended the show including the Wades, Johnsons, and Bryants.

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union stepped on the scene wearing Gucci looks. Dwyane wore a polka dot coat matched with a black turtleneck, cardigan, and trousers. He finished the look with white sneakers.

Zaya wore the brand’s lady stretch blazer and viscose tailored shorts paired the $2,750 Diana mini tote bag and $830 slide sandal with horsebit.

Gabrielle was outfitted in Gucci’s silk dress with slit and cut-out detail, mint sandals, and rose gold clutch. Both Gabrielle and Zaya were styled by Thomas Christos while Dwyane was styled by Jason Bolden.

EJ Johnson and Cookie Johnson were also on the scene in looks by the brand. EJ Johnson wore a shaggy fur jacket and $4,200 leather-trimmed GG-jacquard linen-blend dress paired with brown leather knee-high boots. Cookie wore a Resort 2021 GG-panel single-breasted shearling coat coordinated with a black top, pants, and a handbag.

Vanessa Bryant was joined by daughter Natalia Bryant at the Gucci Love Parade. Vanessa wore the Gucci Geometric intarsia faux fur coat with a black sparkly monogram dress. Natalia wore the brand’s $4,200 GG lurex blazer in Green with a white top, jeans, and chain-detail black boots.

What did you think of Gucci’s Spring 2022 show?