Hailey Bieber Wore a Leather Saint Laurent FW20 RTW Look for Date Night With Husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber stepped out for a date night with her husband and music artist Justin Bieber, ultimately shaking up date night style with a bomb leather ensemble!
Hailey Bieber wore a Saint Laurent FW20 RTW leather look during date night while Justin Bieber opted for a casual look featuring a Drew House hoodie and sweatpants along with Vans. Hailey’s look was styled by Maeve Reilly.
Thoughts on her look?