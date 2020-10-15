Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sandra from Massachusetts

Today our Fashion Bombshell is Sandra from Massachusetts.

She writes, “My name is Sandra, I am 32 year old psychiatric nurse from Boston. I would say my style is where comfort meets confidence. I love layers, I love to be sexy yet covered up and classy. My style represents who I am as a woman. I dress depending on my mood.” Check her out below.

She continued by saying, “I don’t conform to social norms, I am feminine with sometimes what most would consider a masculine way of thinking as well as my work ethic. How I dress expresses the naked me. Who I am innately.“

Sandra is definitely serving grown and sexy! What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

