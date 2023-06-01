Givenchy is taking their beige Shark Lock ankle boot design to the next level for Spring with their most recent release. Almost sold out, the Givenchy Shark Lock boots in the style “Raffia” is currently available and priced at $1,995.
The boots have a braided leather band with the Givenchy metal clasp around the leg and golden-finish 4G padlocks on the sides. They have an almond toe and what we love most about the covered wedge heels is how versatile they can go with any bomb look.
Designed with a wide fit, and folded-over shafts, these boots were made to add a tough-luxe edge to any ensemble.
At first sight would you splurge?