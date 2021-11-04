Gabrielle Union celebrated her birthday with her family in Cuixmala, Mexico and it seemed like they were living their best lives! Showing off her birthday look, Union struck a pose in a fishnet dress by Jamaican fashion designer Samantha Black.
Gabrielle Union wore a Samantha Black Spring/Summer 2022 black fishnet dress. From her “Small But We Tallawah” collection, the dress appears in a see-through fishnet material with silver disc embellishments gracing the front of the dress. The tropical look was topped off with the $118 Schutz “Lucimara” croc skin wedge sandals. Her birthday ensemble was styled by Thomas Christos.
Tell us: Would you rock this look for a birthday celebration?