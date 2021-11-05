Tia Mowry attended the EBONY Magazine Power 100 Awards where she presented the NextGen Award for young, talented individuals. For the award ceremony, Mowry was the “lady in red” as she stunned in an elegant ensemble for the event.
Tia Mowry wore an Alexandre Vauthier red draped long dress with a thigh-slit. She paired the dress with $745 Christian Louboutin ‘So Kate’ red patent pumps. Finishing the classy look, she went with a low sleek ponytail for her hairstyle. Her look was styled by Judy Kaufman.
Thoughts?