On the Scene at the Ebony Power 100 Gala: Karrueche in a Black Kamilla Purshie Dress, Clarissa Shields in a Yellow Ivy Showroom Gown, Ari Lennox Sparkles in a Black Roberto Cavalli Look + More!

It’s November which means we are officially in award season, and what better way to kick off season than with the Ebony Power 100 Gala that celebrates influential black leaders who are reshaping the culture.

The evening highlighted black excellency in a variety of fields, with a multitude of celebs in attendance. Many who have unequivocally left their mark in the business, sports and entertainment industry.

Our Fashion Bomb daily correspondent, Mini Skirt was live from the red carpet where she spoke with tastemakers like Karrueche Chan, Clarissa Shields, & David Banner about their stylish ensembles.

The black tie theme called for celebs to make a sartorial entrance, with some attendees opting for color, while others took a classical approach in black. In fact, the cast of Girlfriends reunited at the Gala to present Tracee Ellis Ross with the Pathbreaker of the year award.

Each lady showcased their personal style with different bespoke garments. From leopard and floral print, to a bright hued look and a modern silhouette, the ladies embraced individuality and collectively looked phenomenal.

Ahead, check out what stars wore to the Ebony Power 100 Gala last night below!

Cast of Girlfriends

Karrueche in Kamilla Purshie

David Banner in Fear of God

Papoose and Claressa Shields in The Ivy Showroom

Ari Lennox in Roberto Cavalli

Meagan Good in Dolce & Gabbana and Jonathan Majors in Entire Studios

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Video: @Miniskirtmyrt